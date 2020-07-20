NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Flour has rebranded to become King Arthur Baking Co., reflecting the company’s identity of being “a company of bakers who believe in the power of baking to forge community and bring joy,” King Arthur said.

“King Arthur has always been a baking company at heart,” said Karen Colberg, co-chief executive officer of King Arthur Baking Co. “The rebrand reaffirms our belief in the power of baking, and our commitment to inspiring bakers through every single touchpoint, including our teaching and our products. Our mission is rooted in building stronger communities, fostering the connections that come from baking and sharing. The new positioning as a baking company will enable us to continue to grow and welcome all bakers, from passionate lifelong bakers to beginners.”

The result of an 18-month brand research and creative strategy process, King Arthur’s moniker makeover includes a new logo, which features a wheat crown to celebrate the brand’s commitment to baking.

“We set out to design a logo that’s equal parts premium, authentic and joyful to reflect the essence of the brand and strengthen the emotional connection bakers have with us,” said Ruth Perkins, senior creative director at King Arthur Baking Co. “The logo, combined with our name change, harnesses who we are. We are bakers and we revel in the joy of baking.”

The refreshed logo and company name will appear on new product packaging rolling out in stores throughout the fall.