PHILADELPHIA — Flowers Foods, Inc. recently gave students from the Pennsauken Bakery School an opportunity to tour Tasty Baking Co. in Philadelphia and listen to guest lectures. The Pennsauken Bakery School was opened in late 2022 by the Puratos Bakery School Foundation and Puratos US in partnership with Pennsauken High School in Pennsauken Township, NJ. The program introduces students to baking to inspire future careers in the industry. “This program is an opportunity to build on the company’s existing outreach to future bakers in the area,” said Allison Peck Antonini, senior vice president of product development at Flowers Foods. “We want these students to know what is actually taking place in the bakery so they can make informed decisions about their future career paths in the field. The more industry exposure they can get — the better.”