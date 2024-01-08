DALLAS — Nothing Bundt Cakes and Reese’s chocolate peanut butter will feature a limited edition bundt cake reminiscent of a Reese’s peanut butter cup from Jan. 8 to Feb. 25.

To appeal to devotees of both brands, the new flavor features a chocolate cake baked with chocolate chips and Reese’s peanut butter chips. This offering is topped with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ cream cheese frosting and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

The partnership marks the companies’ second collaboration. In October 2023, they introduced the limited-time pop-up Bundtlet Full O' Reese’s Pieces, which was met with popularity.

The Reese’s chocolate peanut butter flavor will be available in various sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets and larger 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

The offering is part of a broader trend where food and confectionery brands collaborate to create innovative products, often combining popular flavors to capture the market’s attention.