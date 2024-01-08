DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — “Menu refreshes,” “plant powered,” and “her wellness” are among some of the top food and beverage trends for 2024, according to flavor and ingredient supplier Flavorchem.

Food and beverage companies have been harnessing plant-based products in recent years to provide consumers with better-for-you alternatives. Ingredients like buckwheat, fungi, hemp, and seaweed are predicted to become more widely used in plant-based product launches in 2024. Vegetables also may trend in formulations as more consumers consider vegan options and opt for products with ingredient lists they consider to be cleaner.

Women’s health and wellness needs also are being put at the forefront in food and beverage product development. Brands are formulating prenatal protein powders, premenstrual syndrome gummies, and menopause tea for symptom relief, Flavorchem said.

Childhood classics, mood food, dessert-inspired, aging-up nostalgia may play a driving factor in 2024 trends in “new nostalgia.” Consumers’ cravings for nostalgic foods will significantly drive flavor innovation and new product development in the years ahead, Flavorchem said.

Consumers also may experience a “menu refresh” in 2024. The top menu trends predicted for 2024 will offer consumers novel taste experiences, allowing exploration of new dishes, ingredients and flavors from global comfort, energy drinks, chicken wings and social media playing a part to showcase food and beverages, Flavorchem said.