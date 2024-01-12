



KANSAS CITY — With the start of a new year comes the arrival of new food items. Multiple brands from across different sectors already have released new products in 2024, from Kellanova to Post Holdings.

Fans of Cheez-Its will be excited to hear that Kellanova has released Cheez-It Extra Crunchy, a fresh twist on the classic cracker. Other innovations include Funfetti Cheesecake, a partnership between Rich Products and Hometown Food Co., and a chocolate peanut butter bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Reese’s featuring Reese’s peanut butter chips.

In the breakfast aisle, Post Holdings has added Berry Pebbles as a long-term flavor, available nationwide now at retailers. Purely Elizabeth, a breakfast food brand, has launched a new product line, Cookie Granola, which is gluten-free and made with 100% whole grains. Elsewhere, Nature’s Bakery has introduced Fig Bar Minis, a single-pack version of its twin-pack snack products, while WK Kellogg Co has unveiled a new vegan cereal called Eat Your Mouth Off that contains 22 grams of plant-based protein and no sugar.

For those interested in baked foods, The Killer Brownie Co. has launched Kitchen Sink Brownie, featuring rainbow sprinkles, mini chocolate chips and M&M’s, while McKee Foods has released an assortment of Valentine’s Day themed Little Debbie products.