WINDSOR, ONT. — An investment of up to $26.3 million under Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund will be made for an ADM grain terminal expansion at Port Windsor. The project will increase export capacity to markets in Europe, the United States and Latin America for agricultural production from southwestern Ontario farmers in Essex, Kent, Lambton, Middlesex and Elgin counties.

“The investment being made by the government of Canada for the ADM grain terminal expansion project at Port Windsor will allow ADM to maintain and grow our operations,” said Kevin Wright, general manager, Great Lakes region, ADM Agri-industries. “Improving the infrastructure and export loading capacity at our export grain terminal and oilseed processing facility will improve our customer experience for grains and oilseeds produced by our farmer customers in Ontario and Canada and support global food security.”

The project includes new grain drying equipment and will expand grain storage capacity and shipping and receiving conveyor loading capacity. An automated truck kiosk system will expedite traffic flows. The project will address issues such as idling trucks, waiting times for marine vessels to dock and locomotives shuttling around railcars for temporary grain storage on the site.