OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Donald E. Hills, a longtime grain merchandiser with General Mills, Inc. and past chairman of the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT), died Jan. 8. He was 72.

A native of Topeka, Kan., Hills joined the US Marine Corps after graduating from Topeka High School in 1969. His career in the grain business began in 1974 at Topeka Mill and Elevator. Hills spent most of his 30-plus-year career at the KCBT with General Mills. A fixture on the trading floor of the KCBT for many years, he was chairman of the exchange in 1994 and was active for many on the KCBT barbecue team at the American Royal. He retired from General Mills in 2006 but remained active in the industry several years afterward.

Hills is survived by his wife of 51 years Patricia Beach Hills; a daughter Emily Hills Coughlin (Andy); a son Parker Hills (Melissa); sisters Renee Edinger (Chris), Kay Goldstein (Steve) and Lexie Grob (Gary); five grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A service was held Jan. 15 at Leawood Presbyterian Church, Leawood, Kan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Hills’ honor to Midwest Transplant Network.

