KANSAS CITY — New hires at Flower Foods, Inc. and promotions at Rademaker USA and Nothing Bundt Cakes headline key personnel moves taking place across the food industry. The moves include:

Shelly Peterson has been named environmental, safety, and sustainability manager at Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, Ga. She was previously environment, health and safety manager at packaging and container manufacturer WestRock Co. Peterson received a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health and a master’s degree in occupational safety and health / environmental management at Columbia Southern University.

Taylor Moore has been promoted to regional sales manager at Rademaker USA, Hudson, Ohio. He was previously a field engineer at the company.

Jacob Merrill has been promoted to director of ecommerce at Unique Snacks, Reading, Pa. He was previously an ecommerce manager at the company. Prior to joining Unique Snacks, Merrill was a business owner of Tri Beer Shoppe and a manager of beer, soft drinks, tobacco products for the Mazz Group. He received a bachelor’s degree in sports administration from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.

Trent Doak has been promoted to director of business development at Cincinnati-based Klosterman Baking Co. He has spent more than 33 years at the company, holding several other roles such as regional vice president of sales, account executive and market manager.

Courtney Chance has been promoted to vice president of supply chain at Nothing Bundt Cakes, Addison, Texas. She previously held other roles at the company such as senior director of supply chain and quality assurance, director of supply chain and quality assurance, and supply chain manager. Prior to joining Nothing Bundt Cakes, Chance worked at la Madeleine Country French Cafe as senior purchasing manager and Gatti’s Pizza as director of supply chain and guest relations. She also spent more than eight years holding several roles at T.G.I. Fridays, including category leader / buyer, distribution and logistics, and guest relations / Give Me More Stripes team lead.

Pablo Cussatti has been named chief supply chain officer at Shearer’s Foods, Massillon, Ohio. He is also a board member at the dehydration technology company EnWave Corp. and a board of advisers member at supply chain planning software company Vizen Analytics Inc. Prior to joining Shearer’s Foods, Cussatti worked for several other companies, including C.H. Guenther & Son as chief operations officer, Godiva Chocolatier as chief supply chain officer, Ventura Foods as senior vice president of manufacturing, Blue Apron as senior vice president of operations and fulfillment, Pinnacle Foods as senior vice president of manufacturing, Dean Foods as vice president of operations—West, Pepsi Beverages Co. in multiple roles (vice president of manufacturing—West, plant manager and group manager of manufacturing), Campbell Soup as product manager, and the Dennis Group as engineer. Cussatti received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University.