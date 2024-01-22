WASHINGTON — To address escalating legislative and regulatory hurdles at state-level governments in the commercial baking sector, the American Bakers Association (ABA) is expanding its state affairs portfolio by allocating more resources and appointing dedicated personnel. Most recently, the ABA hired William Dumais III as the state affairs manager on Jan. 18.

Dumais brings rich experience from his tenure at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the largest nonpartisan membership organization of state legislators in America. Prior to ALEC, Dumais was part of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, an association for the responsible dietary supplement and functional food industry.

In his new role, Dumais will be responsible for responding to the rising state-level legislative and regulatory challenges in commercial baking. The ABA is actively building out its state affairs program, allowing it to be agile and responsive on issues having the greatest impact on the commercial baking sector.

The ABA said it is looking forward to working with Dumais as it launches into the 2024 state legislative cycle.

“Policy actions at the state level can move quickly,” said Rasma Zvaners, vice president of government relations, ABA. “The ABA is actively building out its state affairs program, allowing us to be agile and responsive on issues having the greatest impact on the commercial baking sector.”

Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA, said Dumais will have an impact effect on the organization’s work.

“In addition to monitoring legislation across key states, Bill will be the liaison for ABA’s State Affairs Working Group,” Dell said. “The ABA State Affairs Working Group identifies emerging state issues and engages in priority issues, such as packaging. We see Bill as an influential advocate who will represent ABA’s membership effectively at the state level.”