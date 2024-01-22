TEUTOPOLIS, ILL. — Brian Semple has been named vice president of grain supply at Siemer Milling Co. He succeeds Carl Schwinke, who is retiring.

In his new role, Semple will be responsible for managing risk, procurement of wheat for an uninterrupted supply to Siemer’s flour milling operations, and marketing the co-products for all milling assets. He also will be involved in efforts to support farmers and scientists in improving the quantity and quality of wheat grown in the company’s market area.

Prior to joining Siemer Milling he was a commodity broker at J.W. Nutt Co. for nearly six years. Earlier, he was a commodities trader with Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners. He also spent many years with Bunge North America, Inc. in a variety of roles, including senior trader, merchandising manager, international rice trader, domestic trader and internal auditor.