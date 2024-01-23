ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. has discontinued its Knott’s Berry Farm portfolio.

“The decision to discontinue Knott’s Berry Farm was in alignment with our strategy to continuously review our portfolio and prioritize support to the areas of the business with the greatest growth potential,” said Frank Cirillo, senior manager, corporate communications for Orrville-based J.M. Smucker. “We greatly appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing to serve them through our other offerings.”

J.M. Smucker acquired the Knott’s Berry Farm food brand from ConAgra Foods, Inc. (now Conagra Brands) in 2008. The brand included jams, jellies and preserves in the retail, gift boxes and foodservice channels.

Products still may be purchased online through the Knott’s Berry Farm theme park based in Buena Park, Calif. The history of Knott’s Berry Farm goes back to the 1920s when the Knott family began farming in California and then set up a roadside stand to sell berries.