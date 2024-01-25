CHICAGO — Craveworthy Brands, a platform company that operates several fast-casual chains, has acquired a significant stake in Dirty Dough Cookies, a growing cookie franchise.

The acquisition marks the company’s first snack brand and one of the biggest deals for Craveworthy Brands to date. Dirty Dough is now the 11th brand under the Craveworthy Brands portfolio and is projected to double in size over the next year.

The cookie chain, founded in 2018 by Bennett Maxwell, has more than 55 locations, 10 food trucks, more than 40 stores under construction, and 450 franchises sold. The acquisition gives Dirty Dough access to Craveworthy’s leadership team and platform company resources, including supply chain, culinary, training, technology, franchise development and marketing.

Gregg Majewski, founder and chief executive officer of Craveworthy Brands, has been named CEO of Dirty Dough Cookies.

“We are so excited to bring the Dirty Dough team into the Craveworthy family,” Majewski said. “As a platform company with our experience and capabilities, this deal is a perfect fit because this is what we do best. We super-charge amazing brands and give them what they need to thrive … This is the perfect point in their development trajectory for a partner like Craveworthy Brands.”

The acquisition is expected to help Dirty Dough continue its rapid expansion and growth, with Craveworthy Brands projecting $1 billion in systemwide sales within five years.