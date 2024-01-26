CHICAGO — Mars Food and Nutrition has promoted Eric Huston from general manager of Mars Food and Nutrition Canada to vice president of sales North America. Huston succeeds Edward Taylor.

Huston has been with Mars for the last seven years holding several leadership positions. Before his time with Mars, Huston was a marketing director for Febreze North America and global innovation at Procter & Gamble. He also has held leadership positions at Kraft Heinz and Northlich.

Huston also led the Mars Food and Nutrition Canada business to serve as a test and learning ground for the Food and Nutrition North America region, launching different innovations from Family Pack, new rice flavor varieties, Ben’s Original Organic and Tasty Bite entrees.

Huston received a bachelor’s of science degree in business and marketing from Miami University.