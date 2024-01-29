CHICAGO — Hometown Food Co., the maker of Pillsbury’s shelf-stable baking products and Birch Benders, is up for sale, said anonymous sources familiar with the matter to Reuters.

The private equity firm Brynwood Partners, which has owned Hometown for the last five years, is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey, on a sale process that could value Hometown at $800 million. Hometown generates $90 million in 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Hometown supplies grocery stores, convenience stores, wholesalers and other channels.

In 2018, Brynwood acquired the Pillsbury shelf-stable baking business, Hungry Jack, Funfetti and other assets from the J.M. Smucker company for $375 million. Brynwood created Chicago-based Hometown to acquire the assets from Smucker.

In 2019, Hometown bought the Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire brands of the Hain Celestial Group. Last year, it acquired Birch Benders from Sovos Brands. Birch Benders makes pancake and waffle mixes, frostings and toaster waffles with keto, paleo and organic options.

Brynwood Partners and Houlihan Lokey declined comment to

.

Reuters