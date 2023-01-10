CHICAGO — Hometown Food Co., a part of the Brynwood Partners VIII LP portfolio, has acquired Birch Benders from Sovos Brands, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 with a focus on organic, keto-friendly and paleo-friendly pancake and waffle mixes, Birch Benders has expanded to include frozen toaster waffles, baking mixes, cookies and microwavable snack cups. The company’s products are sold at grocery stores, mass merchandisers and e-commerce channels.

Sovos had owned Denver-based Birch Benders since the fall of 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Birch Benders into Hometown Food Co.,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and chief executive officer of Brynwood Partners. “Birch Benders was a pioneer in the health and wellness space and natural baking channel and we are excited to further our commitment to the pancake and baking mix categories. This acquisition is complementary to our existing brand in the space, Arrowhead Mills, and reinforces our commitment to and industry position in the better-for-you category.”

Tom Polke, president and CEO of Hometown Food Co., added, “The Birch Benders acquisition is a wonderful addition to Hometown Food Co.’s portfolio of brands and it increases our footprint in the better-for-you, breakfast and baking categories. We are truly delighted to have the opportunity to support Birch Benders in its next phase of growth.”

