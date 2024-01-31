ST. LOUIS – Robert V. Vitale has returned to Post Holdings, Inc. and reassumed his role as president and chief executive officer. He had left the company in early November in what the company called an “unexpected medical leave.”

“I am grateful to my family, my excellent medical team, my colleagues at Post, and all who have supported me,” Vitale said. “I am excited and energized about what we will accomplish in 2024 and beyond.”

In Vitalie’s absence, Jeff A. Zadoks served as interim CEO. With Vitale back, Zadoks will continue in his position as chief operating officer.

In a brief appearance during a Post Holdings conference call with securities analysts to discuss fiscal 2023 financial results in late November, Vitale said he’d had a malignant tumor removed and was undergoing a regimen of radiation and chemotherapy.