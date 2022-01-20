BOULDER, COLO. — Doug Radi is set to return to Rudi’s Organic Bakery, this time as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 14. He will succeed Brian McGuire, who has held the position since July 2020.

Mr. Radi has more than 25 years of experience in the food and consumer products industry, most recently as CEO of Good Karma Foods, Inc. since December 2014. Before joining Good Karma he was with Rudi’s for seven years in a variety of roles, including general manager, senior vice president of marketing and conventional channel sales, and vice president of marketing. Earlier, he was marketing director for Silk soy milk at WhiteWave Foods, brand manager at Horizon Organic, senior brand manager at Frito-Lay and associate brand manager at Bayer Consumer Care.

Mr. Radi is a board member of the Plant Based Foods Association and former president of Naturally Boulder.

“As former member of the leadership team and long-term admirer of the Rudi’s brand, I am honored to return and serve as CEO,” Mr. Radi said. “Over the last few years, Rudi’s has successfully positioned itself as the one of the leading brands in the US natural channel segment, with an overall sales growth of 8% (last 12 months). Organic continues to be one of the fastest growing consumer food segments in the US, and we see a great opportunity to gain market share through our innovative products. As CEO, I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this significant momentum.” MBN