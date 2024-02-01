GARDEN CITY, NY. — Seviroli Foods LLC, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, has acquired a portfolio of Italian food products from Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will include specialty Italian frozen pasta products from ravioli, tortellini, rolled pastas and other Italian foods, according to the company.

Ajinomoto Foods is a manufacturer of seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and is involved in the sports nutrition and animal nutrition sectors.

“The sale of our Italian frozen pasta business will allow us to shift our priority on growing our core products, such as gyozas and potstickers, for continued long-term success,” said Hiroshi Kaho, chief executive officer and president of Ajinomoto. “This renewed focus will allow us greater flexibility in our production capabilities for our core products to better serve our customers.”

The acquisition will expand Seviroli’s product offering in the foodservice and retail markets, according to the company.

“The addition of Ajinomoto’s portfolio brands of Italian food products accelerates our long-term growth trajectory and strategic vision for our company,” said Paul Vertullo, president and CEO of Seviroli. “The core pillar of Seviroli is excellence in serving our customers across all food channels and this acquisition enhances our ability to do so.”

Seviroli Foods manufactures frozen pasta and other food products for the foodservice, retail, club, and industrial channels, according to the company. Seviroli owns such brands as Seviroli, D’Orazio, Italian Feast, Mama Rosie’s, and Vertullo.