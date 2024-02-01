MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is bringing more flavor to three of its ready-to-eat cereal brands with the launch of Loaded. The new line features “puffed-up larger-than-life squares” of General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Cocoa Puffs cereals filled with vanilla crème, according to the company.

“Our fans love discovering new ways to enjoy the flavors of their favorite General Mills cereals and our brands love being part of their morning routine,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. “We knew we had an opportunity to bring the brands fans love, but bigger and bolder. Loaded brings even more fun and flavor to the breakfast table to help our fans max out on life starting the moment they wake up.”

Loaded cereals are available in three varieties — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Cocoa Puffs — beginning this month at a suggested retail price of $6.88. The cereals contain 180 calories and 12 grams of sugar per 1-cup serving.

Alongside the cereal launch General Mills is introducing “Get Cereal Rich with Me,” a collection of limited-edition accessories that the company said embody what it means to be “Cereal Rich.” The collection includes a metallic gold crown-shaped cereal bowl, a robe with removable pockets, and a 2-in-1 jade roller + spoon. The gear will be available at

beginning Feb. 5 with additional products added to the website throughout the month.