MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill’s fats and oils now comply with the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum tolerance level for industrially produced trans-fatty acids in fats and oils, according to the company.

The company’s entire oils portfolio meets the WHO’s standards on iTFAs, which means limiting iTFA content to no more than 2 grams per 100 grams of fats and oils, according to the company.

Cargill said it has invested an additional $8.5 million to upgrade its facilities in order to reduce the amount of transfat produced during oil processing within the last two years.

“We’re extremely proud that we’ve met our commitment and helped fulfill our purpose — nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,” said Natasha Orlova, vice president for edible oils and managing director for North America at Cargill. “Taking this industry-leading step, even in countries without current iTFA legislation, helps ensure consistency in their supply chain for larger food manufacturers, while offering Cargill’s breadth of innovation and experience to smaller manufacturers.”

To meet WHO’s compliance, Cargill has added iTFAs to its larger food safety and quality assurance program, which includes monitoring, compliance and auditing, according to the company.