AMSTERDAM — The negative impacts of customers destocking and rising input costs are easing for Corbion NV, said Olivier Rigaud, chief executive officer, in a Jan. 31 capital markets update in Amsterdam.

“One of the positives we see is that primarily in our food business, we see customer destocking largely behind us,” he said. “Now we had to face the severe destocking in most of our business in the course of 2023 following the supply chain normalization, but we can say that we’ve seen sequential improvement.”

While input costs are declining, they are not yet at levels seen before COVID-19, he said.

“But we see some nice relaxation in input price within the chemical ingredients,” Rigaud said.

Sugar prices will be higher in the first half of the current fiscal year when compared to the same time of the previous year, he said.

Corbion gave unaudited financial results for fiscal-year 2023 with sales at €1.44 billion ($1.56 billion) and adjusted EBITDA at €192 million ($207 million). Audited financial results will be announced March 1.