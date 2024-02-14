CHICAGO — Ozark Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Sababa Holdings Free, LLC, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc., common stock that it does not already own in an all-cash transaction, according to the company.

Whole Earth Brands is a plant-based sweetener and flavor enhancer company and operates such brands as Whole Earth, Pure Via, Wholesome, Swerve, Canderel, and Equal.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. was formed in June 2020 and is a combination of Flavors Holdings, Inc. subsidiaries Merisant Co., a manufacturer of sugar substitutes, and MAFCO Worldwide LLC, a manufacturer of licorice products.

Through the acquisition, Ozark Holdings, LLC will now be known as Sweet Oak Parent.

“Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, we are pleased to announce this transaction today, which we believe to be in the best interest of all our shareholders, providing them with the most compelling outcome in terms of maximizing value while offering immediate liquidity at a significant premium,” said Irwin D. Simon, executive chairman of Whole Earth Brands. “From the beginning of this process, the special committee’s top priority has been to deliver an optimal outcome for all our shareholders, customers, and employees, and we believe we have achieved that with this transaction. We look forward to working with the Sweet Oak team to ensure a smooth and timely closing.”

Sweet Oak is a Delaware limited liability company who is controlled by Sir Martin E. Franklin and operates Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, according to the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.