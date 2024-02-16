CHICAGO — Kellanova plans to double down on five tech priorities in 2024, said Lesley Salmon, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Kellanova.

The first is artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Kellanova is using generative AI to boost customer engagement through personalized recommendations using consumer behavior and preferences, Salmon said. With generative AI guardrails built around data, ethics and governance, the company can fast-track progress as the technology evolves, thus enabling Kellanova to revisit traditional AI investments and drive more scale to deliver growth, she said.

Salmon said the company also is using ML algorithms to help analyze large amounts of data and optimize inventory management, demand forecasting and production planning.

A second tech priority in 2024 involves the digital supply chain.

Kellanova is creating “digital twins/replicas” across its manufacturing processes and using both smart sensors and connected devices to provide real-time data on the movement of goods, enabling better visibility and traceability, Salmon said. She said this method reduces costs and guarantees the quality and safety of products throughout the supply chain.

The third priority is productivity and collaboration tools.

Salmon said Kellanova is using digital tools and building capabilities for better collaboration across the globe, including the use of Microsoft Copilot, which is said to help creativity, enhance skills and improve work speed in a safe and secure way. The company also is running “curiosity sessions” around the world so that colleagues can learn more about how to use these new tools, ask questions and promote new technology, Salmon said.

A fourth tech priority for 2024 is e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels.

Salmon said Kellanova is using e-commerce and DTC technologies to better establish a relationship with customers, gather data on preferences and create personalized marketing strategies. The company also is using AI to optimize product recommendations and improve online shopping experiences, she noted.

A fifth and final priority is data analytics for market insights.

Kellanova is investing in proprietary consumer insights data and analytics to better understand consumer eating habits as well as consumption occasions, desires and affinities, Salmon said. She added that these insights led the company to launch the Pringles Harvest Blends collection, which combines sweet potatoes with multigrain.

Salmon also said Kellanova is implementing learnings to improve business strategies, which she said ensures a highly personalized journey for consumers.