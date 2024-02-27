CALGARY, ALTA. — Kalsec has invested in Willow Biosciences Inc. The investment will enable Willow to continue the development of natural food ingredients.

Willow said it will use the investment funds for the commercialization and development of its products, including natural food ingredients, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

“We appreciate the trust Kalsec has in Willow and are delighted to welcome them as a partner and now as an investor as we advance development of multiple savory food and beverage ingredient targets,” said Chris Savile, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Willow. “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Kalsec to help bring the best products possible to Kalsec’s customers with a keen focus on market-leading innovation and sustainability.”

In July 2023, the companies advanced their functional ingredient development program for a large volume of savory foods opportunity. Willow and Kalsec partnered together in a phase one program, which used Willow’s BioOXi platform. As phase one is complete, Kalsec agreed to continue full development toward commercialization that includes additional R&D and scale-up work.

Kalsec provides taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors and advanced hops to the food and beverage industries.

Willow Biosciences is a synthetic biology company focused on the development of bio-based processes for the production of ingredients, including those for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.