Keeping equipment in bakeries running in top condition means a forward approach to maintenance by keeping up with PMs and giving any problematic machinery the attention it needs.

“Targeting key equipment is pretty important, especially with that limited downtime,” said Kyle Ray, director of engineering, Klosterman Baking Co., Cincinnati. “Typically, we’ll have major PMs we know need to be completed but also equipment issues we need to address. We fix it as quickly as we can to maintain it, keep it running until you get that larger downtime window.”

Klosterman uses data analysis to add reliability back into equipment by figuring out the root causes of problems to determine which equipment needs to be updated. He said it’s important to revise PMs as needed.

“If you find one aspect of the equipment that’s been overlooked multiple times and possibly caused downtime issues, update that PM as well as the frequency to make sure it’s included and make it very clear they need to look at it,” Ray said.

He also stressed that Klosterman is careful about how it approaches maintenance for aging equipment.

“The history of our company is central to who we are at Klosterman, and we’re proud to have one of the original bakeries which has been a bakery for over a century,” Ray said. “So when it comes to maintenance, we are taking the approach of caring for the equipment like it’s a vintage car instead of running it like a Ferrari. We’ve been more intentional about respecting the equipment and appreciating facilities because we are aware that if we have a downtime event, it’s contributing to other things like waste and inefficiencies.”

More efficient equipment produces a better product and cuts down on waste, said John Clinkscales, chief financial officer at Rubicon.

“It’s been a really big win for us to make investments there,” he said. “It’s not as eye-popping as having a brand-new shiny piece of equipment on the floor, but it’s just as important if not more important.”

Bakeries need to have trained professionals who have a deep understanding of the equipment they’re working on and who also have the time to perform the tasks needed, which isn’t always easy. But those who make this a priority will avoid the dreaded unplanned downtime.

“If it’s well cared for, it rewards you,” said Rowdy Brixey, founder and president, Brixey Engineering Inc. “If a component has been allowed to run until it fails, you’re broke down. It doesn’t matter how you got there. You get what you allow.”

