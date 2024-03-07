In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on clean label baking, where consumers seek wholesome, minimally processed ingredients in their baked goods.

Among the various functional ingredients available, dietary fiber stands out not only for its health benefits but also for its versatility in enhancing the nutritional profile and texture of baked products.

Dietary fiber, found abundantly in plant-based foods such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, offers a myriad of health benefits. It promotes digestive health, regulates blood sugar levels, aids in weight management and reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.

Incorporating fiber into baked goods aligns with the clean label movement, as it allows for the creation of products that are not only nutritious but also free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Traditionally, fiber for baking has been sourced from common ingredients like wheat bran, oat fiber and psyllium husk. However, innovative approaches have led to the development of new fiber sources that offer unique benefits. For example:

Oat fiber is derived from the outer shell of oats and is particularly high in soluble fiber, which can contribute to a softer crumb and improved shelf life in baked goods. Psyllium Husk: Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber derived from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. It has strong water-binding properties, making it useful for improving the moisture content and texture of baked goods in gluten free baking.

Artichoke fiber, extracted from the leaves of the artichoke plant, is a novel ingredient that adds both fiber and antioxidants to baked goods. It has a neutral taste and can enhance the texture and nutritional profile of baked products while contributing to their clean label appeal. Bamboo Fiber: Bamboo fiber, obtained from the bamboo plant, is known for its high fiber content and excellent water-binding properties. It can improve the structure and mouthfeel of baked goods while providing a sustainable alternative to traditional fiber sources.

Incorporating fiber into baked goods offers several benefits, including improved nutritional profiles, enhanced texture, extended shelf life and clean label appeal.

Fiber-enriched baked goods are higher in dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals, making them a healthier choice for consumers.

Fiber can improve the structure, crumb and mouthfeel of baked products, resulting in a more satisfying eating experience.

The water-binding properties of fiber can help retain moisture in baked goods, extending their freshness and shelf life without the need for artificial preservatives.

Fiber is a natural, minimally processed ingredient that resonates with consumers seeking clean label products free from artificial additives and fillers.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.