NEW YORK — Boogie Lab, a European food technology company, is expanding to North America with the debut of Boogie Lab USA and Boogie Bakery, the company’s first US-based “micro bakery.” The bakery is set to open later this spring in New York City and will incorporate artificial intelligence for improved quality, increased efficiency and expanded accessibility, the company said.

Founded by Karlo Vulin and Mladen Vidovic, Boogie Lab said it has gained recognition for its approach to sourdough fermentation, which includes the incorporation of smart fermentors and advanced sensors that provide precise control over the baking process.

Dennis Turcinovic, co-owner of Delmonico’s restaurant in New York City and co-founder of Boogie Lab USA, has been charged with the North America expansion efforts. His role will include oversight of all US operations, including the opening of the first Boogie Bakery next to Delmonico’s. Delmonico’s will be the first restaurant in North America to serve Boogie Lab’s bread, the company said.

“Delmonico’s has been setting the table for nearly two centuries and has played a pivotal role in the American dining experience,” Turcinovic said. “Now, with Boogie Lab USA, the innovation continues. I knew from the first moment I tasted Boogie Lab bread and pastries that it was something special, and I’m thrilled to have a substantial role in introducing American consumers to the unparalleled quality and delicious taste of better-for-you artisanal bread crafted with the aid of cutting-edge food technology.”

Vulin added, “With years of artisan practices, and a background in food science, our team has developed proprietary technology that will allow us to become the first scalable artisan bakery. What makes our bread so revolutionary is that we intertwine the power of nutrition with the power of technology. By using artificial intelligence, we ensure our baking methods produce distinct bread that is perfectly baked every time. We use only three ingredients to craft bread that is both minimally processed and easy to digest.”

Boogie Lab said Boogie Bakery’s product portfolio will include a variety of sourdough-based bread, pastries and sandwiches.