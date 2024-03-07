WASHINGTON — Making the baking industry a more attractive career choice, boosting demand for flour-based foods and raising the association to new heights represent three pillars at the center of a new five-year strategic plan adopted by the American Bakers Association.

The plan was unveiled March 5 at a Washington media event held at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. The plan was approved by the ABA board of directors Feb. 20 and will be presented to the group’s general members April 14 at the association’s annual convention.

“With this new plan, ABA is well positioned to drive significant growth and innovation for all its members through a renewed strategic focus on engaging advocacy, impactful events, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive industry trends research,” the association said.

Speaking at the March 5 event, Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA, said a refreshed core ideology stands at the heart of the plan, aligning the group’s purpose, mission and vision with membership’s evolving needs.

“Our purpose is clear — to champion the baking industry,” he said. “Our mission is focused: to grow, connect and enhance the baking industry through compelling advocacy, events and thought leadership. And our vision is future-focused and ambitious: to propel the baking industry to be the fastest-growing segment of the food industry.”

Offering a high level view of the plan, the ABA seeks to make the baking industry a destination workplace both by enhancing the workplace environment and by promoting the industry as “second to none” as a career choice.

“We will draw on the expertise of the industry’s HR professionals to drive career awareness among talent pools, promote effective practices that maximize employee recruitment and retention; and take a stand on policies that place limitations on the availability and retention of a dynamic workforce,” Dell said.

Recruitment and retention have been a top ABA priority for many years with the situation worsening since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To achieve category growth, the ABA will lead efforts to enhance food security around the nation, empower “industry leaders to transform their companies” and “promote the role baked goods play in policymaker and public consciousness.”

“Higher level impact” is how the plan describes its ambitions for the association, committing to “bolstering programs and services to ensure high value impact for the membership and the baking industry.”

“We will foster a strong association culture that encourages employee longevity and the development in industry expertise; ensure a premium member experience with curated programs that bring relevant and solutions-focused thought leadership to all ABA forums; and serve as the leader for the commercial baking industry.”

Encompassed within the final pillar is a commitment to protecting the interests of bakers and suppliers, serving as a “conduit for trusted business connections” and collaborating for “common cause.”

The plan is a product of more than two dozen interviews with members and reflects feedback from more than 150 other members through a survey, Dell said. He noted that 42 “listening sessions” were held around the country.

“The members’ guidance and feedback has been invaluable in shaping this strategic plan,” Dell said.

Ahead of the ABA board meeting presentation, Dell said he will be embarking on “Charting the Course Tour,” beginning in mid-March, meeting with members in their facilities to discuss the plan’s objectives and identify ways “we can work together to achieve the goals and drive greater prosperity” for individual bakers and the baking industry.

William Quigg, vice chairman of the ABA, urged bakers to do their part in turning the plan’s objective into reality, particularly around workforce recruitment and retention.

“Specifically, you can activate your company’s HR representative to provide strategic direction to ABA’s resource and thought leadership creation as part of the HR Professionals Task Force,” said Quigg, who is president of Richmond Baking Co., Richmond, Ind.

He also encouraged bakers to share contributions they make within their communities with the ABA.

“ABA is gathering those stories to champion our industry across the county,” he said.

To allied members, Quigg said the ABA needs their “innovation, technology and thought leadership.”

Sprinkled through the March 5 event were appearances and brief presentations by Stephen K. Benjamin, assistant to the president, senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement; Representative John Joyce of Pennsylvania; and Kumar Chandran, acting under secretary of the US Department of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services.