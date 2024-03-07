WESTLAKE, CALIF. — Sugar Foods, a maker of crunchy toppings, croutons, beverage ingredients and pizza toppings, has acquired Concord Foods from private equity firm Arbor Investments. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Concord Foods manufactures beverage syrups and toppings, confectionery fillings, ice cream bases and variegates, caramels, stabilized fruit products, chocolate products, and dry blend mixes.

Through the acquisition, Sugar Foods will add Concord’s 255,000-square-foot facility in Brockton, Mass., to its operations. Brands under Concord Foods joining Sugar Foods include Concord Fresh Success, Simply Concord, Italia Garden, Oringer, and RedEMade.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in Sugar Foods’ growth journey,” said Andrea Brule, president of Sugar Foods. “Concord and Sugar Foods share a long and successful history of customer-led innovation and service, and, with our complementary capabilities, I am confident that, together, we will maximize customer value and unlock new growth opportunities. This transaction combines the best of both organizations, and I look forward to welcoming the talented Brockton team to our Sugar Foods family.”

Abor acquired the family-owned Concord Foods in 2015 from the company’s second-generation family owner and chief executive officer, Peter Neville.

After the acquisition, Neville remained involved in the company by becoming chairman of Concord’s board of directors, according to Arbor Investments.

“We’re very proud of the growth and operational transformation that we catalyzed at Concord,” said George Russell, principal at Arbor Investments. “Our goal was to take the strong foundation built by the Neville family and strengthen it with a world-class team, leading R&D and production capabilities, and innovative ingredient offerings. The business is a natural extension for Sugar Foods and we’re excited to see Concord’s next chapter of growth under their ownership.”