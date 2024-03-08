NORTHBROOK, ILL. – Barilla has introduced cellentani, a new addition to its line of Protein+ pastas. The corkscrew shape is made from golden wheat, chickpeas, lentils and peas and contains 17 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per 3.5oz serving.

The pasta maker has partnered with US soccer star Sydney Leroux, forward for Angel City FC.

“As an athlete and mother of two, I understand the importance of maintaining energy levels on and off the field each day,” Leroux said. “Protein+ pasta is a staple in my house because it helps fuel me through my toughest matches and long days.”

Barilla will be sampling the new Protein+ pasta at Natural Products Expo West from March 14 – 16, with Leroux making a special appearance on Thursday from 3 – 5 pm PST.

“Barilla Protein+ pasta meets consumers’ demand for multi-functional foods that offer protein, convenience and taste,” said Angie Cotter, US pasta brand marketing director, Barilla Americas. “It’s an easy and tasty way to fuel performance throughout the day.”

Barilla Protein+ Cellentani is available at Wegmans and Amazon and soon will be available at Kroger locations nationwide.