AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a middle-market private investment firm, has acquired California Custom Fruits and Flavors. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

California Custom Fruits and Flavors, which was founded in 1986 by Terry and Rose Ann Hall, creates and supplies processed fruits and flavors to manufacturers of cultured yogurt and ice cream, industrial bakeries, beverage manufacturers, and restaurant, dessert, and coffee chains, according to the company.

“We have been actively searching for a specialty ingredient and flavorings platform,” said Michael Graham, managing director at Peak Rock. “And CCFF represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading innovation partner with relationships across blue-chip and high-growth brands, retailers, and co-manufacturers. CCFF’s relationships, which often span more than 20 years, reflect the company’s commitment to superior product quality and customer service. We look forward to partnering with CCFF to accelerate its growth trajectory, with a focus on expanding the company’s capabilities and capacity through organic investments and complementary acquisitions.”

Mike Mulhausen, chief executive officer of CCFF, added, “After an exhaustive search, it became clear that Peak Rock is the right partner as we begin our next growth phase. Peak Rock truly appreciates our extraordinary culture, customers, and growth opportunities. Peak Rock brings a partnership mentality that will benefit our customers, suppliers, team members, and the entire organization.”