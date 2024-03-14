The scenic Arizona desert will provide the backdrop for the 2024 American Bakers Association (ABA) Convention. Scheduled for April 14-17 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz., the annual conference will include business sessions, expert speakers, networking events and leisure activities over the course of four days.

“The 2024 ABA Convention is set to redefine industry gatherings with a second year of an enhanced schedule, engaging sessions and a unique experience for executives from all facets of the business,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer, ABA. “We are committed to providing a platform for our members to build strong business relationships, gain innovative insights and shape the future of baking.”

Although there is no one specific theme for this year’s convention, ABA is hoping to capitalize on the success of its 2023 show, said Samantha Moore, senior director, meetings and education for ABA.

“The 2023 Convention was stellar in so many ways and we want 2024 to be just as memorable and successful for our members and attendees,” Ms. Moore said. “We have increased the opportunities for keynote speakers and added new small-group networking opportunities. The Convention will also focus on community engagement and celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in the baking industry.”

Among this year’s highlights is the annual New Attendee and NextGenBaker Brunch, which takes place on Sunday, April 14. The event lets first-time attendees mingle with emerging leaders and established industry professionals to learn more about the convention experience before business sessions begin that afternoon.

“Whether an attendee is a first-timer or a seasoned attendee, the New Attendee and NextGenBaker Brunch is a can’t-miss event,” Ms. Moore explained. “It’s the first official event of the convention, and it brings together great networking, a short lesson and great food. We also have added new opportunities for small-group networking.”

Other events include Dine Around Dinners, personalized dining groups designed to enhance the networking experience through shared interests, and the Bakers Give Back: Community Service Event and Luncheon, a shared meal focused entirely on networking. In addition, to capitalize on the value of informal networking, ABA has added more Nightcap receptions, which offer a casual setting for attendees to connect.

For those in need of a respite from the roundtable discussions and speaker engagements, ABA has scheduled plenty of social events. Visitors can participate in a golf tournament, an organized run or yoga classes while early risers can enjoy a sunrise hike in the nearby McDowell Mountains. New to this year’s social calendar is a pickleball tournament, which is available to players of all skill levels.

The 2024 Convention concludes with One Night Only Live with ABA, which takes place at Marshall's Outpost, an open-air pavilion. Attendees can expect a relaxed evening complete with live music and dancing.

“The Convention is the perfect opportunity for baking professionals to connect, learn and build lifelong friendships and great business connections,” said Cordia Harrington, ABA chair and CEO of Crown Bakeries. “We're excited to unveil new strategies and fresh ideas to support bakery growth in domestic and international markets.”

For more information on this year’s show, including how to register, please visit https://americanbakers.org/.