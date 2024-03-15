CHICAGO — The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has partnered with PepsiCo, Inc. through its Feeding Tomorrow Fund to create a joint academic and travel undergraduate hybrid scholarship.

The hybrid study-and-travel scholarship includes a $5,000 academic scholarship and a $1,000 travel stipend to IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, where the recipient will join the global science and food community to experience products and solutions, scientific sessions and exclusive networking opportunities, the IFT said.

The recipient of the scholarship also may attend the PepsiCo Meet & Greets at the IFT Student Association (IFTSA) Student Lounge during IFT FIRST where PepsiCo will connect its research and development professionals with attending IFTSA community members who are interested in pursuing R&D as a career path, the association said. IFTSA attendees also may network with PepsiCo employees; ask questions about the company’s products, culture and career opportunities; and learn about the latest trends and developments in the food and beverage industry.

“The Feeding Tomorrow Fund is excited to partner with a leading company like PepsiCo to support a future leader of tomorrow,” said Steve Hartley, director of fund development at the IFT. “The PepsiCo and IFT Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship is an exciting opportunity for a passionate student to not only support their education, but to attend the science of food event that has helped transform the global food system for many years.”

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a commitment to the science of food, meet a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and plan to enroll full or part-time as a rising sophomore, junior or senior in a food science program, the IFT said. The scholarship is open to candidates around the world until March 29.