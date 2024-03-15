Kerry introduced Biobake Fresh Rich, an enzyme system for sweet baked foods that delivers softness, freshness and moistness perception over shelf life while reducing food waste, according to the company. The starch-acting enzyme enables sweet goods containing more than 20% sugar to remain fresh for a longer time.

“Kerry’s new Biobake Fresh Rich is a proven performer, maintaining product freshness, softness and moistness in high-sugar content products like muffins, pancakes and pound cakes over longer shelf life,” said Deborah Waters, product director for enzymes at Kerry. “This delivers significant benefits in reducing food waste by making the supply chain more robust and improving the sustainability profiles of bakeries.”

Designed to create a more consistent and more flexible crumb structure, Biobake Fresh Rich comes in a dispersible dry format and has a neutral taste.

