CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farm, Inc., a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Co., is adding to its Swirl bread line with the launch of a lemon blueberry variety. The new bread offers “an elevated pairing of zesty lemon and sweet blueberry flavors delicately swirled into every slice,” according to Pepperidge Farm.

“As America’s No. 1 breakfast bread, our Pepperidge Farm Swirl collection has long been a staple on breakfast tables nationwide,” said Ama Auwarter, vice president of bakery marketing at Campbell Snacks. “Lemon Blueberry-flavored Swirl bread is a refreshing new combination with a mouthwatering aroma that fills the home and adds excitement to the start of each day.”

The bread has a suggested retail price of $4.69 for a 14-oz bag.

Other Swirl varieties include brown sugar cinnamon, pumpkin spice, french toast, raisin cinnamon, cinnamon and strawberry.