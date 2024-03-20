KANSAS CITY — World weather and the impact it has on key agricultural regions and markets will be the focus of a June 3 presentation from Drew Lerner, president of World Weather, Inc., at the Sosland Publishing Purchasing Seminar scheduled for June 2-4 in Kansas City.

Lerner is founder, president and senior agricultural meteorologist of World Weather, Inc. He has been forecasting international weather for over 40 years. He began his meteorology career in 1978 as he participated in an international effort to collect data and improve weather forecasting for the Asian monsoon. Since then, he has supported the agricultural industry by providing detailed short- and long-range weather predictions for each major crop area in the world. His daily assessments of crop and weather expectations support commodity market trade and help many companies make better agricultural business decisions.

Lerner started World Weather, Inc. in 2001 after leading Global Weather Services in the late 1990s. Based in Overland Park, Kan., World Weather, Inc. supports an expanding group of clientele residing in North and South America, India, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Lerner is a longtime contributor to both Milling & Baking News and World Grain.

