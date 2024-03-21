EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. is rolling out a new recipe for its Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies. The new recipe includes specially blended chocolate chips that feature a higher cacao content and a higher concentrate Madagascar vanilla extract than earlier recipes, giving the cookies “a well-rounded chocolate flavor while reducing bitterness,” according to Mondelez.

Also as part of the reformulation, Mondelez said it has implemented a national mixing process, giving Chips Ahoy! “just the right cookie texture.”

The cookie recipe reformulation is being accompanied by the rollout of a new packaging design, including updates to the logo, more prominent background graffiti and a more “craveable” cookie image, Mondelez said. The packages also feature the slogan “The cookie you love just got even better!”

“Chips Ahoy! cookies have been beloved by generations and have over 53% market share, but in a category where taste is king and many chocolate chip cookies look the same, we wanted to challenge ourselves to step up our quality while staying true to what our fans already love,” said Sabrina Sierant, senior director for Chips Ahoy! “This was a daunting task. We heard time and again ‘don’t mess with the cookies we love,’ but we knew we could bring Chips Ahoy! fans an even higher quality cookie that maintains all the things they already loved, like just the right amount of chip-to-cookie ratio. It took testing more than 60 recipes — and 5,000 hours in the kitchen — but this Chips Ahoy! MMMproved original blue-bag recipe is the best overall cookie experience we’ve ever created.”