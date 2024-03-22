SOUDERTON, PA. — Pacproinc, a part of Middleby Food Processing and a provider of packaging solutions for the food industry, appointed Mike Connelly to vice president of sales and marketing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Connelly to Pacproinc as our new vice president of sales and marketing," said Dante Pietrinferni, president of Pacproinc. "Mike’s track record of driving growth, and his expertise in designing and implementing comprehensive sales strategies make him a valuable addition to our leadership team, and we look forward to leveraging his skills to further accelerate Pacproinc’s success.”

Connelly holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, with minors in biology and behavioral psychology.

Pacproinc engineers and manufactures high-speed, automatic interleaving and stacking solutions for protein and bakery products.