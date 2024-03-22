KANSAS CITY — It was nearly 90 years ago, during the Great Depression, that Kraft introduced its boxed macaroni and cheese. Priced at less than 20¢ per box, Kraft’s inaugural product was seen as an affordable option for Americans seeking to feed their family.

Today, macaroni and cheese, and dry pasta in general, remains a top food choice for value conscious consumers. Dollar sales in the spaghetti/macaroni/pasta (no noodles) category totaled $2.82 billion in the 52 weeks ended Feb. 25, up 4.4% from the same period a year ago, according to Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm. Unit sales also were stronger in the period, climbing 2.8% to 1.58 billion.

In the case of macaroni and cheese, the category is getting a bit of a boost from a variety of new product options.

Carlos A. Abrams-Rivera, chief executive officer of The Kraft Heinz Co., Chicago, in a Feb. 14 conference call with analysts said the company has taken steps to reenergize its macaroni and cheese business in an effort to adapt to a changing marketplace.

Steps identified by Abrams-Rivera to bolster the macaroni and cheese business included the launch of a new marketing campaign and stepped-up innovation. New flavors and new packaging configurations are examples of innovation as is a new plant-based variety developed in partnership with TheNotCompany.

Developed as part of The Kraft Heinz Not Co. joint venture with TheNotCompany, Inc. initiated in 2022, Kraft NotMac&Cheese aims to capitalize on the growth in macaroni and cheese products in the alternative ingredient segment. Varieties at launch include Kraft NotMac&Cheese Original and Kraft NotMac&Cheese White Cheddar.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” said Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of The Kraft Heinz Not Co. “Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience Kraft Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years — without the dairy.”

Kraft Heinz’s roll out of NotMac&Cheese comes a few months after Dallas-based Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. launched a macaroni and cheese product geared toward consumers seeking more fiber.

One serving of GoodWheat mac and cheese has four times the fiber of the leading macaroni and cheese brand and 12 grams of protein, according to Arcadia. It is available in three varieties: classic cheddar, white cheddar and three cheese. It contains no artificial flavors, dyes or preservatives, said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia, in a Nov. 9, 2023, earnings call.

The introduction of GoodWheat macaroni and cheese continues a rapid buildout in the pasta category for Arcadia. First introduced in May 2022, GoodWheat pasta products have quickly gained retail distribution. The line of products also was recognized in January 2023 by the American Heart Source: GoodlesAssociation, earning the Heart-Check mark that signifies the products’ nutritional value as part of a balanced diet.

Another company bringing a different look to the macaroni and cheese category is Goodles, Santa Cruz, Calif. A team of consumer products veterans partnered with “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot to launch Goodles back in November 2021. Goodles has 14 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and nutrients from organic vegetables including kale, spinach and maitake mushrooms. Since hitting the market a little over two years ago, Goodles has introduced a number of different boxed pasta products, including a black truffle and white cheddar macaroni and cheese product. Last fall, the company debuted a limited-edition flavor inspired by “your favorite pint of IPA.” The “If You’re Hoppy and You Know It” flavor combines the classic flavor of macaroni and cheese with the hoppy and citrusy flavors of an India pale ale, but with no alcohol. The kosher boxed macaroni features 15 grams of protein per prepared cup and 7 grams of fiber with prebiotics, according to the company.

Most recently, Goodles in February debuted its first gluten-free additions to its macaroni and cheese product portfolio.

The brand’s Gluten Free Cheddy Mac and Gluten Free Vegan Be Heroes varieties feature noodles formulated from a combination of corn, brown rice and chickpea protein, and the vegan option includes a plant-based cheese derived from cashew milk. Both clean label offerings are designed as good sources of protein and fiber, and each product contains 4 grams of prebiotics per serving. Goodles developed the alternatives following continued consumer demand for gluten-free options.