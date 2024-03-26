PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, Inc., will re-launch its Flamin’ Hot portfolio of 25 unique snack products into an official brand.

These revamped offerings also will come in a new packaging that features a black backdrop to help them stand out in the snacking aisle and to “play into the edgy attitudes that brand fans demonstrate on a daily basis,” the company said.

The first batch of Flamin’ Hot flavors to debut in nationwide retailers include Flamin’ Hot Funyuns, Flamin’ Hot Fritos, Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Cheetos were the first product to be introduced as a Flamin’ Hot variety, back in 1992.