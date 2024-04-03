Pro Tip: Incorporating fiber into baked goods can impact flavor and texture. Balancing and optimizing a formulation can help avoid these challenges.

In the bakery industry, the addition of fibers has been trending upward as consumers become more health-conscious and demand cleaner label products.

Bakeries and food manufacturers are responding to this trend by incorporating fiber into a wide range of baked goods, including bread, muffins, cookies and pastries.

By leveraging the nutritional and functional benefits of fiber, businesses can differentiate their products in the market and meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

When incorporating fiber into baked goods, consider the following tips:

Consider the type of fiber used and its impact on the texture and flavor of the baked goods. Balance fiber content with other ingredients to achieve the desired sensory characteristics. Optimize Formulation: Adjust other ingredients such as liquids, fats and sweeteners to accommodate the addition of fiber and maintain the desired consistency and flavor profile.

Incorporating fiber as a functional ingredient in clean label baking offers numerous benefits, including improved nutritional profile, enhanced texture and extended shelf life.

By understanding the different types of fiber and their effects on baked goods, bakers and food manufacturers can create delicious and nutritious products that align with consumer preferences for clean label foods.

Embracing the power of fiber in baking not only contributes to healthier eating habits but also satisfies the growing demand for wholesome, minimally processed baked goods in the market.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.