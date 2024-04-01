BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — Rich Products Corp. has begun the second phase of its facility expansion in Brownsville.

In February 2023, Rich Products said it would be investing more than $100 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Brownsville. At that time, the company said it planned to add more than 150,000 square feet of space to the plant, which makes the company’s appetizer products primarily sold under the SeaPak and Farm Rich brands.

The first phase of the expansion began last year and included the development of a new frozen warehouse that is expected to open this summer. Rich Products said the second phase will add capacity for more production capabilities and storage and is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Once the project is finished, 130 new full-time jobs will be created, Rich Products said.

“We’ve seen a huge influx in customer demand within our growing seafood and appetizer business, so adding capacity is key for continued growth,” said Kevin Spratt, president, Rich Products’ US/Canada region. “As a proud member of the Brownsville community for over 60 years, we’re fully committed to strengthening our local impact with the right combination of associates, products and infrastructure.”

Rich Products has operated the plant since 1993.