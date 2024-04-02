BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Seven Sundays has added its Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal to Costco shelves across the nation. The gluten-free breakfast item comes in 16-oz bags and is made partly from upcycled ingredients, including sunflower protein and coconut sugar. The cereal also is made without any refined sugars.

“It is humbling that Costco continues to believe in Seven Sundays,” said Hannah Barnstable, co-founder of Seven Sundays. “We’ve previously launched products regionally and are thrilled to now be available at every Costco store. As a certified B-Corp, we’re committed to consciously making choices to better the planet through upcycling and regenerative agriculture.”

The company’s Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal will be available at every Costco nationwide by the end of April and will sell for $9.99 a bag. Other Seven Sundays products may be purchased at Sprouts, Whole Foods and on sevensundays.com.