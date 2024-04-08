DENVER — Custom Made Meals LLC, a maker of fresh, oven-ready, value-added entrees, and appetizers, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring Hearthside Food Solutions’ ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat manufacturing assets in Jacksonville, Fla. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

By acquiring Hearthside’s manufacturing assets, Custom Made Meals said it will grow its regional footprint and improve the efficiency of the distribution network.

Hearthside Foods is a maker of baked foods, snacks, nutrition bars, frozen, refrigerated and fresh sandwiches and entrees.

Its Jacksonville manufacturing facility was built in 2005 and is a provider of value-added, chef-curated meal and appetizer solutions.

It also manufactures such products as fresh products, refrigerated kits, raw proteins, and ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meals.

“The acquisition includes a dedicated team that has extensive experience in food manufacturing and who carry an unwavering commitment to quality and on-time and in-full performance,” said Doug Burris, chief executive officer of sister companies CMM and Country Fresh. “We are excited to work together to continue CMM’s history as a collaborative retailer partner, providing on-trend solutions that drive repeat purchases and foot traffic. We are confident that the combined capabilities of our network will allow us to better serve grocery chains and foodservice distributors nationwide.”