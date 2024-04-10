FORT WAYNE, IND. — Artemis International, Inc. is expanding beyond its traditional product range of dark berry extract offerings with the addition of Fenuflakes.

Fenuflakes are formulated from debittered, defatted flakes of fenugreek seeds that are high in fiber and protein and low in fat and carbohydrates, according to the company.

The product may be used in such applications as baked foods, cereals, pasta among others.

“We think through every customer inquiry that comes our way because priority one is to supply the quality ingredients they need to move their business forward,” said Leslie Gallo, president of Artemis International. “Recent asks inspired us to make a major shift in our core business model to include a wide variety of functional ingredients, many of which will be ideally suited for food and beverage formulation.”