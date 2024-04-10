JACKSON, MICH. — LeMatic Inc. named Wouter Reijndorp EMEA sales manager to assist the company’s global team with growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

An industry veteran of 30 years, Reijndorp began his career with Kwik Lok Corp.

“We are delighted to welcome Wouter to the LeMatic family,” said Teresa Ruder, director of business development, LeMatic. “In this new role, he will be responsible for building on the LeMatic brand, and we believe his expertise and enthusiasm will contribute significantly to our continued success in the EMEA region. For more than 50 years, LeMatic has had a large international presence, and in 2024 we will focus and invest even more.”

LeMatic designs, manufactures and installs slicing and packaging equipment, with machinery in almost 50 countries.