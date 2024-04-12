YORK, PA. — Charles F. Burnside, founder and president of Maple Donuts, Inc., died in his home on April 4. He was 78 years old.

Burnside was born on July 11, 1945, in Oakland, Calif. He would attend high school in York County, Pa., where he would find success as an entrepreneur, business owner and philanthropist. One of these businesses was Maple Donuts, Inc., a national wholesale baking company that has employed more than 400 employees across two Pennsylvania-based plants. Other York County restaurants that Burnside owned and operated included Jolly Coppersmith Restaurant, Fat Daddy’s Restaurant and Night Club, and Charlie & Johnny’s Restaurant.

He also held several high-ranking executive positions at a wide variety of companies inside and outside of the food and beverage sector, acting as president of the Southern Pennsylvania Restaurant Association, York Jaycees, York Quarterback Club, York Jaguar Club as well as the vice president of York Area Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Jaycees, Pennsylvania Division of the Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Agency, Pennsylvania Bakers Association and Philadelphia Bakers Association.

Charles is survived by his wife Susan M. (Steckler) Burnside; his sons Damian Burnside, Nathaniel Burnside and Christopher Burnside; his daughters-in-law Stacie Burnside and Mary Anne Burnside; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother Frank Burnside.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately by the Burnside family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Memorial contributions also may be made in Charles’ memory to York Catholic High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., York, Pa. 17403.