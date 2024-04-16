MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is set to bring its first line extension to the Wheaties ready-to-eat cereal brand in more than a decade with the launch of Wheaties Protein.

General Mills claims the cereal will have the “highest protein offering in the cereal aisle” with more than 20 grams of protein in every serving.

“Wheaties has honored world class athletes on our iconic orange boxes for more than 100 years and we are introducing Wheaties Protein to serve today’s modern athletes who are striving to be better everyday,” said Nicole Ayers, business unit director for Wheaties. “We know people are looking for a boost of protein in the morning to help reach their goals and Wheaties Protein provides over 20 grams of protein in a delicious bowl of cereal that people can easily enjoy as part of their morning routine.”

Wheaties Protein will be available in two flavors: maple almond and honey pecan. The cereal is made with nut-clustered whole grain flakes, almonds or pecans, pumpkin seeds and honey or maple syrup. The cereal contains five or six grams of fiber per serving and six grams of sugar.

Wheaties Protein will be available at select Walmart stores later this month, and on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning this spring for a suggested retail price of $8.99.

The launch of Wheaties Protein will be the first line extension of the Wheaties brand since Wheaties Fuel was introduced in 2009. Geared specifically to men, Wheaties Fuel was discontinued in 2013.

In the mid-1990s, General Mills launched Honey Frosted Wheaties and Crispy Wheaties ‘n’ Raisins. Both were discontinued in 2002. A third extension, Wheaties Energy Crunch, was sold between 2001 and 2004.