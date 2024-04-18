DENVER — Ardent Mills has opened an innovation center in Pullman, Wash., its fourth such facility.

The facility, which is referred to as the Ardent Mills Innovation Center (AMIC), is an R&D analytical lab and experimental mill for alternative grains. With this innovation center, Ardent Mills plans to utilize innovative methods and technology for uncovering genetic solutions to pulses and alternative grains, specifically chickpeas. One of these methods is plant breeding, which the Ardent Mills R&D team aims to create new crop varieties with as part of the company’s efforts to achieve nutritional and functional characteristics that provide value to its customers.

“The Pullman innovation center further positions our R&D team at the forefront of pulse innovation within the milling industry,” said Angela Ichwan, senior director of R&D at Ardent Mills. “The experimental milling and ingredient characterization work we do here is focused on finding new applications for specific grains and gaining a deeper knowledgebase of their unique value so that we can assist customers in developing exceptional products that continue to move food forward.”

Ardent Mills will operate the AMIC in Pullman alongside the company’s other innovation centers in Denver, Portland, Ore., and Saskatoon, Sask.