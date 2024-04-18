SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — William M. Quigg, president and chief executive of Richmond Baking Co., Richmond, Ind., has been elected chair of the American Bakers Association. The election took place April 16 at the ABA annual convention at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale.

Other officers elected were Joe Turano, president of Turano Baking Co., Berwyn, Ill., first vice chair; and Brian LeComte, president and chief operating officer of Gold Medal Bakery, Fall River, Mass., treasurer.

Elected as at-large members to the board were Tony Gavin, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa.; A. Ryals McMullian, CEO of Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, Ga.; and Tyson Yu, CEO of Aspire Bakeries, Los Angeles. Cordia Harrington, CEO of Crown Bakeries, Brentwood, Tenn., was elected immediate past chair. Other members of the ABA board elected were Dale Easdon, CEO of Klosterman Baking, Cincinnati; Mark Marcucci Jr., vice president foodservice, Alpha Baking, Chicago; Brian Perry, senior vice president and chief safety officer, TreeHouse Foods, Oak Brook, Ill.; Chimene Ross, president and CEO, Killer Brownie, Miamisburg, Ohio; and Ron Scott, managing director of bakery manufacturing, H-E-B, Manvel, Texas.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the chair of the American Bakers Association,” Quigg said. "Certainly, I am following in the footsteps of many outstanding leaders that have held this position before me and am excited to guide ABA to continue working for the betterment of the industry and reaching the goals of the new strategic plan.”

Outgoing members of the ABA board included Howard R. (Robin) Alton III, president and CEO, Pan-O-Gold baking Co., St. Cloud, Minn., and Larry Marcucci, CEO of Alpha Baking Co., Chicago. Alton, a past chair of the ABA, served as chair of the nominating committee.

Following the election, Eric Dell, president and CEO of the ABA, paid tribute to Harrington for her service as ABA chair, calling her “the epitome of a leader who gives it her all when she makes a commitment.”

“Her story is the story of the American dream that we must protect for future generations — providing the opportunity for everyone to succeed if they work hard and lift up others along their journey,” Dell said. “I’ve learned countless lessons in leadership while watching her in action as the ABA chair and have been privileged to work alongside her this past year — learning the baking industry from one of the industry greats.”